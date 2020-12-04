☀ December 4: States decide who gets 1st round of vaccines, 100 days of mask-wearing and a litter light display

Good morning! It’s Friday, December 4, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💉 States face Friday deadline to place Pfizer vaccine orders
2️⃣💯 Among first acts, Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing
3️⃣💼 Jobs report will show how much pandemic is squeezing hiring
4️⃣🚔 Louisville mayor lays out initiatives for racial equality, police reform after declaring racism a public health crisis
📱 [Trending] this morning
Florida holiday display turns litter into festival of lights
Litter is lighting up one Florida beach in an effort to spread holiday cheer while bringing attention to how single-use plastic affects our planet.
Environmental education nonprofit Beaches Go Green turned trash into a festive art installation at Jacksonville Beach, called “Octopus Garden.”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the economy following the release of the final jobs report of 2020. President Donald Trump doesn’t have any public appearances scheduled Friday, so far.
🔴 NASA will discuss the upcoming SpaceX Dragon launch to the International Space Station on Friday.
