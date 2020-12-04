☀ December 4: States decide who gets 1st round of vaccines, 100 days of mask-wearing and a litter light display

Good morning! It’s Friday, December 4, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A person gets a dose of the coronavirus disease vaccination of BioNTech and Pfizer in this undated handout photo. (BioNTech SE 2020, all rights reserved/Handout via REUTERS)

President-elect Joe Biden departs a news conference after introducing his nominees and appointees to economic policy posts at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Litter is lighting up one Florida beach in an effort to spread holiday cheer while bringing attention to how single-use plastic affects our planet.

Environmental education nonprofit Beaches Go Green turned trash into a festive art installation at Jacksonville Beach, called “Octopus Garden.”

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the economy following the release of the final jobs report of 2020. President Donald Trump doesn’t have any public appearances scheduled Friday, so far.

🔴 NASA will discuss the upcoming SpaceX Dragon launch to the International Space Station on Friday.

