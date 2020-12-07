☀ December 7: Biden’s health team picks, COVID-19 relief bill and the ‘worst year ever’

Good morning! It’s Monday, December 7, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🩹 Biden picks Becerra as health secretary and other key team members to battle COVID-19

FILE – In this June 3, 2019, file photo, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Becerra announced Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, that he dropped a lawsuit against the state Republican Party that was seeking the names and contact information of every person who used one of the state Republican party’s unofficial ballot drop boxes. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

2️⃣💵 Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks

3️⃣📚 Citing low virus rates in schools, NYC again reopens schools

4️⃣😷 President Trump announces Rudy Giuliani has coronavirus

📱 [Trending] this morning

Time Magazine declares 2020 the ‘worst year ever’

The lead article discusses the coronavirus pandemic, nation-wide protests for racial justice and the economic downturn.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Supreme Court will hear oral arguments about a Nazi art case at 10 a.m. EST.

🔴 President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Dan Gable at 12 p.m. EST.

🔴 The Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commemoration Ceremony will be at 12:40 p.m. EST.

