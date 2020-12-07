☀ December 7: Biden’s health team picks, COVID-19 relief bill and the ‘worst year ever’

Good morning! It’s Monday, December 7, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🩹 Biden picks Becerra as health secretary and other key team members to battle COVID-19
2️⃣💵 Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
3️⃣📚 Citing low virus rates in schools, NYC again reopens schools
4️⃣😷 President Trump announces Rudy Giuliani has coronavirus
📱 [Trending] this morning
Time Magazine declares 2020 the ‘worst year ever’
The lead article discusses the coronavirus pandemic, nation-wide protests for racial justice and the economic downturn.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Supreme Court will hear oral arguments about a Nazi art case at 10 a.m. EST.
🔴 President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Dan Gable at 12 p.m. EST.
🔴 The Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commemoration Ceremony will be at 12:40 p.m. EST.
