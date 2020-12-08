☀ December 8: UK gives 1st Pfizer COVID vaccine, Biden’s defense pick and John Lennon shot 40 years ago

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣ 💉 UK gives 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine as world watches
2️⃣🚀 One-on-one interview with US Space Force Commander
3️⃣✔ Biden has chosen retired General Lloyd Austin for defense secretary
4️⃣✈ Gen. Chuck Yeager, first person to break the sound barrier, dies at 97
📱 [Trending] this morning
Today in History: John Lennon shot and killed forty years ago
The rock star and former Beatle was shot to death outside his New York City apartment building by an apparently deranged fan on Dec. 8, 1980.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President-elect Joe Biden introduces his key health team nominees and appointees at 1:40 p.m. EST.
🔴 President Donald Trump will deliver remarks at an Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit at 2:00 p.m. EST.
