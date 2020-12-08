☀ December 8: UK gives 1st Pfizer COVID vaccine, Biden’s defense pick and John Lennon shot 40 years ago

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons at University Hospital, Coventry, England, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. The United Kingdom, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, is beginning its vaccination campaign, a key step toward eventually ending the pandemic. (Jacob King/Pool via AP)

The rock star and former Beatle was shot to death outside his New York City apartment building by an apparently deranged fan on Dec. 8, 1980.

2nd April 1969: Singer, songwriter and guitarist John Lennon (1940 – 1980) of The Beatles, at a press conference at Heathrow airport on his return from honeymoon with Yoko Ono. (Photo by George Stroud/Express/Getty Images)

🔴 President-elect Joe Biden introduces his key health team nominees and appointees at 1:40 p.m. EST.

🔴 President Donald Trump will deliver remarks at an Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit at 2:00 p.m. EST.

