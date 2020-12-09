☀ December 9: Biden says 100M COVID-19 vaccines in 100 days, potential $600 stimulus check and Fort Hood investigation

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

PHILADELPHIA – MAY 8: Economic stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Center May 8, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. One hundred and thirty million households are eligible to receive a tax rebate check under the $168 billion economic stimulus plan. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, to announce his health care team. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Olivia Jade Giannulli has broken her silence about the college admissions scandal that landed her parents “Full House” actor Lori Laughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli in prison. The 21-year-old appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Red Table Talk, the Facebook Watch show, to discuss the ordeal.

FILE – Lori Loughlin, right, poses with Olivia Jade Giannulli at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 27, 2018. Giannulli, the daughter of Loughlin, the “Full House” actor and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, discussed on the Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk” how she’s been affected by the college admissions scandal involving her parents. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

🔴 SCOTUS debates the constitutionality of Federal Housing Finance Agency at 10 a.m. EST

🔴 Vice President Mike Pence chairs the National Space Council in Florida at 12:30 p.m. EST

🔴 President-elect Joe Biden is expected to introduce his secretary of defense nominee at 2:30 p.m. EST

