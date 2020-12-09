☀ December 9: Biden says 100M COVID-19 vaccines in 100 days, potential $600 stimulus check and Fort Hood investigation

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
2️⃣💉 Biden calls for action on virus as he introduces health team
3️⃣🚨 14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base
4️⃣🏛️ Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to reverse certification of Biden victory in Pennsylvania
📱 [Trending] this morning
Oliva Jade Giannulli learning from family college ‘mess-up’
Olivia Jade Giannulli has broken her silence about the college admissions scandal that landed her parents “Full House” actor Lori Laughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli in prison. The 21-year-old appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Red Table Talk, the Facebook Watch show, to discuss the ordeal.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 SCOTUS debates the constitutionality of Federal Housing Finance Agency at 10 a.m. EST
🔴 Vice President Mike Pence chairs the National Space Council in Florida at 12:30 p.m. EST
🔴 President-elect Joe Biden is expected to introduce his secretary of defense nominee at 2:30 p.m. EST
