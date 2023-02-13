Feb. 13: Chiefs take Super Bowl; two objects shot down over weekend

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) and linebacker Haason Reddick (7) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Good morning! It’s Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball against Javon Hargrave #97 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The FAA has restricted airspace above Lake Michigan. This comes after two unidentified objects were shot down over U.S. and Canadian airspace this weekend. (Credit: NORAD)

A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying and sending excited or alarmed Americans outside with binoculars. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U..S.-China tensions.(Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)

FILE – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu arrives for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Loudon, N.H. Until late last year, New Hampshire’s Republican Gov. Chris Sununu was widely expected to run for U.S. Senate, taking on Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. Instead, he opted to seek a fourth two-year term as governor, dealing a major blow to Republicans who had hoped he could help them retake control of the Senate. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

From a pregnant Rihanna’s power-packed half-time show to Country star Chris Stapleton’s simple, yet moving rendition of the Star Spangled Banner, music was the second highlight of Super Bowl Sunday — bested only by the thrilling second-half comeback by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

