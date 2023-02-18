Feb. 18: Norfolk Southern hazardous material incidents up. Effort underway to ban Congresspeople from trading stocks
Good morning! It’s Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
An alligator that’s been living in a Florida neighborhood with its mouth taped shut since December has finally been captured.
🔴 A funeral is held for MSU shooting victim Alexandra Verner.
🔴 The 75th Directors Guild of America Awards ceremony is held.
🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris meets with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
