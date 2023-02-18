Feb. 18: Norfolk Southern hazardous material incidents up. Effort underway to ban Congresspeople from trading stocks

A tank car sits on a trailer as the cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed over a week ago continues in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A tank car sits on a trailer as the cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed over a week ago continues in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Booms are placed in a stream that flows through the center of East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, as cleanup continues following the derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train over a week ago. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 07: U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) walks through the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol prior to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address at a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

An alligator that’s been living in a Florida neighborhood with its mouth taped shut since December has finally been captured.

Florida resident Amber Lock said she believes the animal’s mouth was taped shut when a trapper attempted to remove the alligator, but it’s unclear why the animal was left there. (Courtesy of Amber Lock)

🔴 A funeral is held for MSU shooting victim Alexandra Verner.

🔴 The 75th Directors Guild of America Awards ceremony is held.

🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris meets with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

