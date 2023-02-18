Feb. 19: Jimmy Carter moves to hospice care, and more fallout from the Ohio derailment

Good morning! It’s Sunday Feb. 19, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Former President Jimmy Carter, 98, receiving home hospice care
2. Residents break out in rashes after Ohio train derailment
3. US: Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine
4. Effort underway to ban members of Congress from trading stocks
📱 [Trending] this morning
HOLD THE ‘MEATBALL’
Former President Donald Trump announced early Saturday morning that he will not call political rival Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., “Meatball Ron” following reports that he used the insulting nickname privately.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Getting revved up: The 65th running “The Great American Race,” the Daytona 500, hits the gas.
🔴 Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Turkey as part of his Germany/Turkey/Greece trip.
🔴 The 72nd NBA All-Star Game drives into Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.