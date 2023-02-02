Feb. 2: Tyre Nichols’ family calls for change, and what to know about the Fed’s latest rate hike

Rodney Wells, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, speaks at a news conference with civil rights Attorney Ben Crump, seen comforting Tyre’s mother RowVaughn Wells, in Memphis, Tenn., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

NewsNation saw Cochise County law enforcement disrupt a coordinated human smuggling effort — with American citizens doing the heavy lifting. (NewsNation)

Defense attorney Jim Griffin, Alex Murdaugh and Dick Harpootlian listen to Creighton Waters in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)

FILE – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Federal Reserve Board Building, in Washington, as an aides hand reflects under the podium. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve closes its two-day meeting where economists expect the central bank to raise its benchmark rate by a quarter of a point as its battle against four-decade high inflation extends into 2023.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Punxsutawney Phil did indeed see his shadow — meaning we will have six more weeks of winter.

🔴 President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and members of Congress will attend the U.S. National Prayer Breakfast.

🔴 Earnings season continues, with Apple, Alphabet and Amazon reporting quarterly results.

