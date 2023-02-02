Feb. 2: Tyre Nichols’ family calls for change, and what to know about the Fed’s latest rate hike

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

Rodney Wells, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, speaks at a news conference with civil rights Attorney Ben Crump, seen comforting Tyre’s mother RowVaughn Wells, in Memphis, Tenn., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Thursday Feb. 2, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1. Americans aiding human smuggling effort along southern border

NewsNation saw Cochise County law enforcement disrupt a coordinated human smuggling effort — with American citizens doing the heavy lifting. (NewsNation)

2. Tyre Nichols funeral: Family and activists call for change

Rodney Wells, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, speaks at a news conference with civil rights Attorney Ben Crump, seen comforting Tyre’s mother RowVaughn Wells, in Memphis, Tenn., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

3. Alex Murdaugh trial: Jury views son’s cellphone video

Defense attorney Jim Griffin, Alex Murdaugh and Dick Harpootlian listen to Creighton Waters in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)

4. Here’s what the Fed interest rate hike means for you

FILE – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Federal Reserve Board Building, in Washington, as an aides hand reflects under the podium. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve closes its two-day meeting where economists expect the central bank to raise its benchmark rate by a quarter of a point as its battle against four-decade high inflation extends into 2023.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

Punxsutawney Phil did indeed see his shadow — meaning we will have six more weeks of winter.

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter in 2023. (NewsNation)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and members of Congress will attend the U.S. National Prayer Breakfast.

🔴 Earnings season continues, with Apple, Alphabet and Amazon reporting quarterly results.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNation