Feb. 20: Biden pays surprise visit to Kyiv. Catholic bishop shot, killed in California.

Good morning! It’s Monday Feb. 20, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Biden in Kyiv to show solidarity as Ukraine war nears 1 year
2. Catholic bishop shot, killed in California
3. Buttigieg warns Norfolk Southern to support Ohio community
4. Blinken: China’s balloon incursion ‘must never happen again’
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘NEVER STOP FIGHTING’: WOMAN WHO FOUGHT OFF GYM ATTACKER SPEAKS OUT
“Never give up. Never stop fighting.” That’s the saying that kept going through Nashali Alma’s mind as she fought off an attacker at a gym in Florida last month.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Michigan State University is set to return to classes on Monday amid pressure from some in the community to further delay the return after a fatal attack.
🔴 Jimmy Carter, at age 98 the longest-lived American president, had a recent series of short hospital stays. The Carter Center said in a statement Saturday that he has now “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.”
