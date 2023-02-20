Feb. 20: Biden pays surprise visit to Kyiv. Catholic bishop shot, killed in California.

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook, on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and U.S. President Joe Biden shake hands during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

It's Monday Feb. 20, 2023.

FILE – Bishop David O’Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at the Fall General Assembly meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, on Nov. 17, 2021, in Baltimore. O’Connell was found dead in Hacienda Heights, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, of a gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles Times. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, center, speaks during a briefing at the White House.

FILE – A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont., Feb. 1, 2023. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

“Never give up. Never stop fighting.” That’s the saying that kept going through Nashali Alma’s mind as she fought off an attacker at a gym in Florida last month.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Michigan State University is set to return to classes on Monday amid pressure from some in the community to further delay the return after a fatal attack.

🔴 Jimmy Carter, at age 98 the longest-lived American president, had a recent series of short hospital stays. The Carter Center said in a statement Saturday that he has now “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.”

