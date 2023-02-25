Feb. 26: A new derailment in North Carolina, and a most unlikely snow day in California

Good morning! It’s Sunday Feb. 26, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. New Norfolk Southern derailment as ‘walk teams’ work in Ohio
2. A year later, Ukraine may have a very specific advantage: Expert
3. 26 arrests made in possible cartel-linked California killings
4. Florida school employee attacked, knocked unconscious by student
📱 [Trending] this morning
COLD COMFORT
A powerful winter storm that swept down the West Coast shifted its focus to southern California on Saturday, swelling rivers and dropping snow in even low-lying areas around Los Angeles.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 A Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd” with Josh Groban begins previews.
🔴 The run-up to the Academy Awards continues with the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.
🔴 The Pala Casino 400 continues the NASCAR Cup Series in Fontana, California.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.