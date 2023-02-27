Feb. 27: Waste removal to resume at Ohio derailment site, new details on the source of COVID-19

A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Good morning! It’s Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

An order of four at-home COVID-19 tests sent out by the federal government in January 2022. (Photo: Alix Martichoux/Nexstar)

Former President Donald Trump (left) listens during a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. He also criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (right) for potentially launching a 2024 bid for president.

Authorities identified the victims of what they’re calling a massacre in Goshen, California. (KSEE)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A woman was walking her dog in Anchorage, Alaska when a moose charged and kicked her in the head, and the scary attack was all caught on camera.

Via Kate Timmons, Storyful

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Expert witnesses to take the stand in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial after Murdaugh’s testimony.

🔴 Authorities are expected to provide updates on the cleanup efforts following the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment.

🔴 RNC to require Republican “loyalty pledge” from candidates.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.