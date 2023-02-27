Feb. 27: Waste removal to resume at Ohio derailment site, new details on the source of COVID-19

Good morning! It’s Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Train derailment toxic waste removal to resume after ‘pause’
2. COVID likely the result of a lab leak in China, Energy Department says
3. DeSantis gains support among GOP, many expect a 2024 bid
4. Gang activity may have led to Goshen massacre: Authorities
📱 [Trending] this morning
Alaskan woman attacked by a moose while walking dog
A woman was walking her dog in Anchorage, Alaska when a moose charged and kicked her in the head, and the scary attack was all caught on camera.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Expert witnesses to take the stand in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial after Murdaugh’s testimony.
🔴 Authorities are expected to provide updates on the cleanup efforts following the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment.
🔴 RNC to require Republican “loyalty pledge” from candidates.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.