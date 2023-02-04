Feb. 5: Tensions rise over grounded balloon, and Biden prepares for State of the Union

In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area, with an airplane and its contrail seen below it. (Brian Branch via AP)

Good morning! It’s Sunday Feb. 5, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. China: Shooting balloon is ‘serious violation of international practice’.

2. State of the Union: Biden sees economic glow, GOP sees gloom

Joe Biden
FILE – President Joe Biden speaks on the January jobs report in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Washington. Going into Tuesday’s State of the Union address, Biden sees a nation with its future aglow. Republicans take a far bleaker view. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

3. 50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio

In this photo provided by Melissa Smith, a train fire is seen from her farm in East Palestine, Ohio, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. A train derailment and resulting large fire prompted an evacuation order in the Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line on Friday night, covering the area in billows of smoke lit orange by the flames below. (Melissa Smith via AP)

4. The drug lords behind Mexico’s most powerful cartels

FILE – This Oct. 17, 2019 frame grab from video provided by the Mexican government shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez at the moment of his detention, in Culiacan, Mexico. Mexican security forces were forced to release the son of Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman that day after his gunmen shot up the western city of Culiacan. (CEPROPIE via AP File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

PRIMARY SCHEDULE SHUFFLE

The Democratic Party is eyeing a change in the order of its presidential primaries for 2024, with South Carolina possibly moving to an earlier date and Iowa’s caucuses perhaps being held later.

Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison speaks at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Trevor Noah hosts the 65th Grammy Awards from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

🔴 NASCAR’s 2023 season kicks off with the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

🔴 The NFL debuts a new Pro Bowl format, featuring flag football coached by Peyton and Eli Manning.

