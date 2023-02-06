Feb. 6: Earthquake kills 1,300. GOP lawmakers critical of Biden’s handling of Chinese balloon.

Good morning! It’s Monday Feb. 6, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. Powerful 7.8 earthquake kills 1,300 in Turkey, Syria
2. GOP lawmakers critical of Biden’s handling of Chinese balloon
3. Chinese balloon debris recovery expected to take days
4. Ohio Gov. orders evacuations near derailment, warns of possible explosion
BEYONCÉ BREAKS GRAMMYS RECORD, IS NOW MOST-DECORATED ARTIST
Beyoncé stands alone on her Grammy throne: With her fourth win Sunday night, she has become the most decorated artist in the show’s history surpassing the 26-year-old record once held by the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti.
🔴 The double murder trial for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh continues in South Carolina.
🔴 Super Bowl Opening Night is happening Monday, marking the kickoff of Super Bowl week.
