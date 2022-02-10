February 10: Bob Saget’s cause of death revealed. Check out football food at the stadium and at home.

☀ Good morning! It’s Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Bob Saget died from head injury, his family says
2. COVID-19 truck blockade in Canada shuts down Ford plant
3. Police: Student stabbed, guard shot outside Buffalo school
4. More states lifting mask mandates, and what you need to know
📱 [Trending] this morning
Football food entices at SoFi and at home
See what’s being served in and around the stadium and get some ideas for what you can make at home!
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Snoop Dogg sued for sexual assault, calls it a “shakedown.”
🔴 Coffee crisis! Disposable cups becoming harder to find.
🔴 Switzerland to vote on becoming first country to ban animal testing.
