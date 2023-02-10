February 10: Pence subpoenaed by Trump special counsel. Hope fading for finding survivors of massive earthquake.

Good morning! It’s Friday Feb. 10, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Reports: Pence subpoenaed by special counsel investigating Trump
2. Bodycam footage released from NewsNation reporter’s arrest
3. Death toll rises, rescues dwindle in earthquake aftermath
4. ‘The most competitive’: China overtakes US in car production
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘NARCOS JUNIORS’ FLAUNT LAVISH LIVES FROM THE MEXICAN DRUG TRADE
From luxury cars to private planes, the so-called “Narcos Juniors” aren’t afraid to flaunt their wealth on social media.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden meets his Brazilian counterpart at the White House to discuss climate change and other issues.
🔴 The New York Fashion Week Women’s Fall/Winter 2023 show continues, featuring the work of designers Rodarte, Prabal Gurung and Phillip Lim.
🔴 The National Press Club hosts a “headliners luncheon” discussion with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley.
