February 11: New ‘high altitude’ object shot down over the Alaska coast. Ohio train derailment sparks water concerns.

Good morning! It’s Saturday Feb. 11, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. New ‘high altitude’ object shot down over Alaska coast
2. Brockovich: Train derailment sparks water quality concerns
3. New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home
4. SpaceX ignites giant Starship rocket in crucial pad test
📱 [Trending] this morning
STATES CALL ON BIDEN TO LABEL MEXICAN CARTELS AS TERRORIST GROUPS
Republican attorneys general for 21 states are calling on the White House to designate Mexcian drug cartels as terrorist organizations.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome governors and their spouses for a black-tie dinner at the White House.
🔴 The National Association of Counties holds its legislative conference in Washington, D.C.
🔴 Jamie Lee Curtis will receive the “Modern Master” award at the 38th Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
