February 11: Shaun White misses medal stand. Chicken wings get their big day Sunday.

FILE – Buffalo Wings are stacked up before the competition begins at the 12th Annual Wing Bowl on January 30, 2004 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Over 15,000 fans arrived at 6 a.m. to attend the 12th annual Wing Bowl sponsored by WIP Sports Radio 610. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. End of an era: Shaun White misses halfpipe medal stand

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA – FEBRUARY 11: Shaun White of Team United States reacts during the Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final on day 7 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on February 11, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

2. Michigan governor calls on Canada to open blockaded border bridge

Truckers and supporters block the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Windsor, Ontario, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

3. Third Tennessee inmate who fled captured Thursday

Sullivan County fugitive Johnny Brown was arrested in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Photo: TBI)

4. Bob Saget died from head trauma. How common is this?

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 16: Comedian Bob Saget arrives at the premiere of HBO’s “Entourage” season 7 at Paramount Studios on June 16, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Personal fowl: Tons of chicken wings will be eaten on Super Bowl Sunday

It’s the biggest day of the year for one of the smallest parts of the chicken, but they’ll be more expensive.

🔴 Freedom convoys across France head toward Paris.

🔴 Man throws brick at hotdog stand after being told to wear a mask.

🔴 Anti-mask protests planned at schools across Chicago.

