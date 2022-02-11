February 11: Shaun White misses medal stand. Chicken wings get their big day Sunday.

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. End of an era: Shaun White misses halfpipe medal stand
2. Michigan governor calls on Canada to open blockaded border bridge
3. Third Tennessee inmate who fled captured Thursday
4. Bob Saget died from head trauma. How common is this?
📱 [Trending] this morning
Personal fowl: Tons of chicken wings will be eaten on Super Bowl Sunday
It’s the biggest day of the year for one of the smallest parts of the chicken, but they’ll be more expensive.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Freedom convoys across France head toward Paris.
🔴 Man throws brick at hotdog stand after being told to wear a mask.
🔴 Anti-mask protests planned at schools across Chicago.
