February 11: Shaun White misses medal stand. Chicken wings get their big day Sunday.

FILE – Buffalo Wings are stacked up before the competition begins at the 12th Annual Wing Bowl on January 30, 2004 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Over 15,000 fans arrived at 6 a.m. to attend the 12th annual Wing Bowl sponsored by WIP Sports Radio 610. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA – FEBRUARY 11: Shaun White of Team United States reacts during the Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final on day 7 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on February 11, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Truckers and supporters block the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Windsor, Ontario, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Sullivan County fugitive Johnny Brown was arrested in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Photo: TBI)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 16: Comedian Bob Saget arrives at the premiere of HBO’s “Entourage” season 7 at Paramount Studios on June 16, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

It’s the biggest day of the year for one of the smallest parts of the chicken, but they’ll be more expensive.

FILE – Buffalo Wings are stacked up before the competition begins at the 12th Annual Wing Bowl on January 30, 2004 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Over 15,000 fans arrived at 6 a.m. to attend the 12th annual Wing Bowl sponsored by WIP Sports Radio 610. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Freedom convoys across France head toward Paris.

🔴 Man throws brick at hotdog stand after being told to wear a mask.

🔴 Anti-mask protests planned at schools across Chicago.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.