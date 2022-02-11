February 12: Tensions ratchet up further along the Ukraine border. And it’s fourth and long for a trio of aging Super Bowl devotees.

FILE — Members of the Never Miss a Super Bowl Club, from the left, Tom Henschel, Gregory Eaton, and Don Crisman pose for a group photograph during a welcome luncheon, in Atlanta, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. The three men have attended every game since the first AFL-NFL World Championship held 55 years ago. They’re meeting at the Super Bowl once again for this year’s game, but future meetings are in question. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

FILE – In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, tanks and armored vehicles move during the Belarusian and Russian joint military drills at Brestsky firing range, Belarus. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

Truckers and supporters block the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, in Windsor, Ontario, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

FILE – Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child’s COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children’s National Hospital in Washington. U.S. regulators are urging drugmaker Pfizer to apply for emergency authorization for a two-dose regimen of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 and under while awaiting data on a three-dose course, aiming to clear the way for the shots as soon as late February. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Signage is seen during a press preview of the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

FINAL SCORE?: ‘NEVER MISS A SUPER BOWL’ CLUB MAY BE SEEING ITS LAST GAME.

IT COULD BE LAST AND GOAL-TO-GO FOR THIS TRIO OF GUYS FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY WHO HAVE ATTENDED ALL OF THE BIG GAMES.

🔴 President Biden is at Camp David as pressure mounts at the Ukraine border.

🔴 Will judge’s order calling an end to the Canadian-U.S. border bridge blockade work?

🔴 Cross-country skiing, snowboarding and ski jumping highlight the Winter Olympics.

🔴 New York Fashion Week continues with designers including Christian Siriano.

