February 13: Protests continue north of the border. And sports and (advertising) spots share the screen on Super Bowl Sunday.

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Convoy leaves Detroit-Windsor bridge, but protests move, grow
2. Biden to Putin: If Russia invades Ukraine, there will be ‘severe costs’
3. Where does your state’s minimum wage rank after recent increases?
4. Bill stalls; South Carolina Wyoming alone have no hate crime laws
📱 [Trending] this morning
SUPER BOWL ADS STAR SCARLETT JOHANSSON, COLIN JOST, CLYDESDALES AND MORE
OK, THERE’S A GAME, TOO. BUT IF THINGS GO HORRIBLY WRONG FOR JOE BURROW’S BENGALS OR MATTHEW STAFFORD’S RAMS, WE STILL HAVE MILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF SILLINESS TO WATCH.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Biden’s first sit-down interview of the year airs prior to the Super Bowl.
🔴 Alpine skiing, speed skating and cross-country skiing highlight the Winter Olympics.
🔴 Puppy Bowl XVIII airs on Discovery+ and the Animal Planet.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.