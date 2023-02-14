February 14: MSU shooting suspect dead. How to protect loved ones from romance scams.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation.
1️. Michigan State shooting suspect dead, police say
2. How to protect loved ones from $1.3B romance scam industry
3. Pompeo talks spy balloons, potential presidential bid
4. ‘It is on fire’: War in Ukraine intensifies as year mark nears
📱 [Trending] this morning
U-HAUL DRIVER’S ‘RAMPAGE’ IN NYC LEAVES 8 HURT, POLICE SAY
The driver of the truck fled the scene after mounting a sidewalk in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn and injuring several people.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Wall Street will be watching closely as the U.S. Labor Department releases new Consumer Price Index data.
🔴 Happy Valentine’s Day — first declared by Pope Galasius in 496 A.D. in memory of a third-century priest called Valentine, who was martyred in Rome.
🔴 President Joe Biden and Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen address the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference.
