February 14: MSU shooting suspect dead. How to protect loved ones from romance scams.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation.

1️. Michigan State shooting suspect dead, police say

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

2. How to protect loved ones from $1.3B romance scam industry

Mary Martin has sent a man she’d never met upward of $100,000. (Courtesy: Donna Martin)

3. Pompeo talks spy balloons, potential presidential bid

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb. 25, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

4. ‘It is on fire’: War in Ukraine intensifies as year mark nears

Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery toward Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)

U-HAUL DRIVER’S ‘RAMPAGE’ IN NYC LEAVES 8 HURT, POLICE SAY

The driver of the truck fled the scene after mounting a sidewalk in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn and injuring several people.

A U-Haul involved in a suspicious incident and crash involving an NYPD vehicle in Brooklyn on Feb. 13, 2023. (credit: AIR11)

🔴 Wall Street will be watching closely as the U.S. Labor Department releases new Consumer Price Index data.

🔴 Happy Valentine’s Day — first declared by Pope Galasius in 496 A.D. in memory of a third-century priest called Valentine, who was martyred in Rome.

🔴 President Joe Biden and Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen address the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference.

