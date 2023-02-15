February 15: MSU community mourns, tries to understand. Cartel violence prompts travel warnings in Mexico

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Feb. 15, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. MSU shooting: Students traumatized, mourn loss of peers
2. Cartel violence, kidnapping prompt Mexico travel warning
3. Murdaugh’s sister-in-law saw odd behavior after killings
4. Sources: Idaho victims Ethan and Xana found by best friend
📱 [Trending] this morning
Celebrating soul food during Black History Month
Soul food is more than just delicious: It’s a window into Black history dating back to slavery.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Payton Gendron, the self described “fascist white supremacist,” will be sentenced for fatally shooting 10 people in a supermarket in a primarily Black area of Buffalo, N.Y.
🔴 Forbes magazine will publish its annual list of the best employers in the U.S. The 2022 list of large employers included Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Southern Company and NASA.
🔴 New York Fashion Week Women’s Fall/Winter 2023 concludes with designs by Kevan Hall, Badgley Mischka and Frederick Anderson.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.