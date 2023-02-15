February 15: MSU community mourns, tries to understand. Cartel violence prompts travel warnings in Mexico

LANSING, MI – FEBRUARY 13: Michigan State University students hug during an active shooter situation on campus on February 13, 2023 in Lansing, Michigan. Five people were shot and the gunman still at large following the attack, according to published reports. The reports say some of the victims have life-threatening injuries. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Feb. 15, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

TOPSHOT – Police officers guard a crime scene where a man was killed by gun fire in downtown Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on April 21, 2019. – Violence in Mexico, besieged by bloodthirsty drug cartels that also engage in fuel theft, extortion and kidnapping, reached a new record during the first quarter of 2019 with 8,493 murders, according to official figures released on the weekend of April 20-21. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo credit should read GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Alex Murdaugh walks into the courthouse before his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Soul food is more than just delicious: It’s a window into Black history dating back to slavery.

Soul food has history dating back to the 1860s. Tanya Johnson keeps it alive at her restaurant, Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles. (NewsNation)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Payton Gendron, the self described “fascist white supremacist,” will be sentenced for fatally shooting 10 people in a supermarket in a primarily Black area of Buffalo, N.Y.

🔴 Forbes magazine will publish its annual list of the best employers in the U.S. The 2022 list of large employers included Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Southern Company and NASA.

🔴 New York Fashion Week Women’s Fall/Winter 2023 concludes with designs by Kevan Hall, Badgley Mischka and Frederick Anderson.

