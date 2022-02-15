February 15: Russia says it’s pulling back some troops. Gov’t warns not to eat soap.

This photo provided by Uber Eats shows a scene from Uber Eats 2022 Super Bowl NFL football spot. ( Uber Eats via AP)

A member of the Special Forces Unit Azov, of Ukraine’s National Guard, dem onstrates a shooting position during a basic combat training for civilians in Mariupol, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The United States are evacuating almost all of the staff from its embassy in Kyiv as Western intelligence officials warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly imminent.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

In the early hours of Valentine’s Day, Mauricio Hernandez-Mata crossed into the United States from Mexico at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in California, marking the Army veteran’s first return into the country since he was deported more than 10 years ago.

Sarah Palin is escorted to her car by Ron Duguay after leaving the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin told a jury Thursday she felt like she was at the mercy of a “Goliath” when she first learned a 2017 New York Times editorial suggested her campaign rhetoric helped incite a mass shooting.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

🔴 Gas and heating costs could rise if Russia invades Ukraine.

🔴 Crowdfunding site for Canadian “Freedom Convoy” disabled by possible hack.

🔴 Severe storms menace South Wednesday and Thursday.

