February 15: Russia says it’s pulling back some troops. Gov’t warns not to eat soap.

☀ Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Russia says some forces pulling back
2. Army vet reunited with mom on Valentine’s Day after 10-year deportation
3. Hope but no arrest 5 years after Indiana girls found dead
4. Judge throws out Palin’s lawsuit against New York Times
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘Do not eat soap’: Federal agency tweets warning after Super Bowl ad
Apparently, some people need to be told this.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Gas and heating costs could rise if Russia invades Ukraine.
🔴 Crowdfunding site for Canadian “Freedom Convoy” disabled by possible hack.
🔴 Severe storms menace South Wednesday and Thursday.
