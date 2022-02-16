February 16: Biden says Ukraine invasion still likely. Did you get a different Wordle solution?

☀ Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Biden: Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘remains distinctly possible’
2. Yuma Gap: Immigrants enter US through incomplete border wall
3. Louisville candidate accused of trying to kill would-be mayor
4. Ford restricts resale of F-150 Lightning amid demand
📱 [Trending] this morning
Why your Feb. 15 Wordle solution may be different than others’
Shouldn’t we all end up with the same word?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Stocks rise, oil drops as investors eye Ukraine.
🔴 Scientists say first woman cured of HIV with new transplant.
🔴 U.S. men’s hockey going home without medal.
