February 16: Biden says Ukraine invasion still likely. Did you get a different Wordle solution?

Wordle, a simple word game, has taken the Internet by storm. (Nexstar)

☀ Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A family crosses the border on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Yuma, Arizona.

CORRECTS SPELLING TO GREENBERG, INSTEAD OF GREENBURG – Louisville Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg speaks during a news conference in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Greenberg was shot at Monday morning at a campaign office but was not struck, though a bullet grazed a piece of his clothing, police said. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

A pre-production Ford F-150 Lightning is shown in Bruce Township, Mich., May 12, 2021. The electric truck is aimed at the heart of the American auto market, a deliberate effort by Ford to move electric vehicles from specialized niche products to the mainstream. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Shouldn’t we all end up with the same word?

Wordle, a simple word game, has taken the Internet by storm. (Nexstar)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Stocks rise, oil drops as investors eye Ukraine.

🔴 Scientists say first woman cured of HIV with new transplant.

🔴 U.S. men’s hockey going home without medal.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.