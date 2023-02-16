February 16: Residents demand answers after train derailment, toxic leak. Mall shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured.

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Good morning! It’s Thursday Feb. 16, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Law enforcement agents are seen at an entrance of a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. Police say one person was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting at Cielo Vista Mall. One person has been taken into custody, El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said. (AP Photo/Andrés Leighton)

Alex Murdaugh listens to his friend Chris Wilson testify during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)

NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert is arrested Wednesday in East Palestine, Ohio. (NewsNation)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Pat Reilly, the attorney who represents Gabby Petito’s parents, claims the letter mentions “burying a body” and to “burn after reading.”

FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by The Moab Police Department, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito talks to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The family of Petito filed a notice of claim Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, of plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the tourist town of Moab, Utah, over police officers’ handling of an encounter with Petito and her boyfriend weeks she was found dead in Wyoming. (The Moab Police Department via AP, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The U.S. Labor Department will shed more light on the inflation picture by releasing its Producer Price Index numbers for January.

🔴 The 2024 presidential race is officially underway: Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is holding a town hall meeting in Exeter, N.H.

🔴 The 73rd Berlin International Film Festival opens with the rom-com “She Came to Me,” starring Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway and Marisa Tomei.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.