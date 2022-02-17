February 17: Exclusive poll shows high support for immigrant citizenship. Man sues over gas station taco.

A Stripes convenience store. (KVEO)

Good morning! It’s Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. NewsNation poll: Nearly 70% of voters support path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants

The International border Between Mexico and The USA.

2. US official: Russia adds 7K more troops near Ukraine border

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, arrives to attend a military drill outside the city of Rivne, northern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

3. Girl, 5, has not been seen since return to biological family

The recall, issued by Interstate Meat Dist. Inc., of Oregon, affects approximately 28,356 pounds of raw meat sold in seven states. (Getty Images)

4. Ukraine crisis drives gas prices to highest levels since 2014

FILE – Gas price is seen at a Mobil gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. Energy stocks powered through the broader market’s January 2022 slump and are poised to keep rising as long as oil prices stay high and worries about looming interest rate hikes remain. Oil companies and firms that provide services to the industry have been a safe bet as the economy recovers and oil supplies remain constrained. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Texas man’s lawsuit over gas station taco continues

A man got dinner at a gas station and claims it made him sick.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 CDC working on “relevant” health guidance on masks, etc.

🔴 Great white shark kills swimmer off Sydney beach in city’s first such attack in decades.

🔴 Winter storm cuts swath from Oklahoma through Michigan, heads east.

