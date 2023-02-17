February 17: FEMA withholds help from East Palestine while Norfolk Southern asks residents to sign ‘hold harmless’ forms

A man raises his hand with a question for East Palestine, Ohio Mayor Trent Conaway, center, during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The meeting was held to answer questions about the ongoing cleanup from the derailment on Feb, 3, of a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous material. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Good morning! It’s Friday, Feb. 17 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, Feb. 6, 2023. West Virginia’s water utility says it’s taking precautionary steps following the derailment of a train hauling chemicals that later sent up a toxic plume in Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)

President Joe Biden speaks about the Chinese surveillance balloon and other unidentified objects shot down by the U.S. military, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, waves to supporters after addressing an election night party in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The death of Marina Yankina is the latest in a series of high-ranking Russian officials to turn up dead in recent months.

The body of 58-year-old Marina Yankina was discovered on the pavement by a passerby shortly before 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to the Independent citing local reports.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron are among world leaders meeting in Munich to discuss a variety of security challenges.

🔴 Rio Carnival 2023 begins with an opening ceremony in which the Carnival King is crowned by the mayor and receives the city’s keys.

🔴 The 38th Santa Barbara International Film Festival continues with the presentation of the annual Outstanding Directors of the Year awards.

