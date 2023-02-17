February 17: FEMA withholds help from East Palestine while Norfolk Southern asks residents to sign ‘hold harmless’ forms

Good morning! It’s Friday, Feb. 17 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. FEMA withholds help as East Palestine seeks federal assistance
2. East Palestine resident refuses to sign ‘hold harmless’ form
3. Biden: No evidence of a sudden increase in flying objects
4. Sen. John Fetterman checks into hospital for depression
📱 [Trending] this morning
RUSSIAN DEFENSE OFFICIAL FALLS 160 FEET TO HER DEATH: REPORTS
The death of Marina Yankina is the latest in a series of high-ranking Russian officials to turn up dead in recent months.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron are among world leaders meeting in Munich to discuss a variety of security challenges.
🔴 Rio Carnival 2023 begins with an opening ceremony in which the Carnival King is crowned by the mayor and receives the city’s keys.
🔴 The 38th Santa Barbara International Film Festival continues with the presentation of the annual Outstanding Directors of the Year awards.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.