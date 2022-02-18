February 19: President voices certainty that Russia will move into Ukraine. And NASCAR season gets rolling.
Posted:
| Updated:
Good morning! It’s Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
RACE WILL BE THE FIRST FULL-HOUSE RACE EVENT AT THE TRACK SINCE 2020.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Speed skating, figure skating, curling and freestyle skiiing are featured at the Winter Olympics.
🔴 The Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 in Daytona Beach, Florida, opens the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
🔴 NBA All-Star Weekend features the skills, 3-point shooting and slam dunk contests.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.