February 2: It’s Groundhog Day. And Whoopi Goldberg suspended from ‘The View.’

☀ Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Will we have to live through a longer winter? On Feb. 2 each year, the nation tunes in to watch a groundhog make his prediction in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 NYC police to honor 2nd officer killed in Harlem shooting.
🔴 Repeated bomb threats rattle U.S. Black colleges and universities.
🔴 Flights canceled as a wide swath of U.S. faces a winter storm.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.