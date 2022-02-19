February 20: The world braces for possible Russian aggression and its repercussions. And things end relatively swimmingly after copter lands in water off South Beach.

Helicopter splashes down near swimmer at Miami Beach (Credit: Miami Beach Police Department)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a video conference meeting in July. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. A Justice Department report has found former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta exercised “poor judgment” in handling an investigation into wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein when he was a top federal prosecutor in Florida. The report was obtained by The Associated Press and is a culmination of an investigation by the Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility over Acosta’s handling of a secret plea deal with Epstein, who had been accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

FILE – In this Aug. 25, 2021 file photo, people hold signs and chant during a meeting of the North Allegheny School District school board regarding the district’s mask policy, at at North Allegheny Senior High School in McCandless, Pa. The nation’s school boards are asking President Joe Biden for federal assistance to investigate and stop a growing number of threats made against their members, on Thursday, Sept. 30. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

STUNNING FOOTAGE DEPICTS AIRCRAFT AS IT LANDS IN WATER IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO OTHERS.

Helicopter splashes down near swimmer at Miami Beach (Credit: Miami Beach Police Department)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The 2022 Winter Olympics conclude with a closing ceremony at Beijing National Stadium.

🔴 The Daytona 500 is run at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

🔴 The greatest basketball players in the world have a little fun at the NBA All-Star Game.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.