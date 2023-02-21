February 21: Biden rallies Eastern European allies after Kyiv trip. Bishop’s slaying suspect arrested.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Feb. 21, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Biden visits Poland to rally allies, set to deliver remarks
2. Husband of slain LA bishop’s housekeeper arrested in his death
3. Why a government tent complex has popped up in the Florida Keys
4. Property value the latest toll after Ohio derailment?
📱 [Trending] this morning
ALLIGATOR FOUND IN NEW YORK CITY PARK
The 4-foot-long gator was found in poor condition and may have been shocked by the cold since it’s native to warmer climates.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly, three days before the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.
🔴 President Joe Biden is in Poland to meet with leaders of the eastern European NATO states.
🔴 New Orleans residents celebrate Mardi Gras, also known as Fat Tuesday.
