February 21: Biden rallies Eastern European allies after Kyiv trip. Bishop’s slaying suspect arrested.

President Joe Biden arrives at a military airport in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Feb. 21, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Biden visits Poland to rally allies, set to deliver remarks

President Joe Biden arrives at a military airport in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2. Husband of slain LA bishop’s housekeeper arrested in his death

FILE – Bishop David O’Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at the Fall General Assembly meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, on Nov. 17, 2021, in Baltimore. O’Connell was found dead in Hacienda Heights, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, of a gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles Times. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

3. Why a government tent complex has popped up in the Florida Keys

Florida Highway Patrol troopers stand by cars parked on a residential lot on Plantation Key, part of the Village of Islamorada in the Florida Keys, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The cars are part of a state base camp to house police officers sent to the Keys to help with an increase in maritime migration from Cuba and Haiti, according to a statement from the Village of Islamorada. Image courtesy: Miami Herald

4. Property value the latest toll after Ohio derailment?

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ALLIGATOR FOUND IN NEW YORK CITY PARK

The 4-foot-long gator was found in poor condition and may have been shocked by the cold since it’s native to warmer climates.

Alligator found in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park lake on Feb. 19, 2023 (Parks Department)

🔴 Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly, three days before the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

🔴 President Joe Biden is in Poland to meet with leaders of the eastern European NATO states.

🔴 New Orleans residents celebrate Mardi Gras, also known as Fat Tuesday.

