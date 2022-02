FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2005 file photo, a candy shop owner applies gold luster sugar dust to chocolate-dipped strawberries the family’s business in Lebanon, Pa. A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 says luster dusts that are safe to eat are typically marked as edible, but that others might contain heavy metals and shouldn’t be used on food. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

This combination of pictures created on December 06, 2021 shows US President Joe Biden during a signing ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC on November 18, 2021 and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a congress of the United Russia party in Moscow, on December 4, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN and Mikhail Metzel / various sources / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN,MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

FILE PHOTO: Russian policemen stand guard in front of the US Embassy in Moscow. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)

Krystal Guerra, 32, poses for a picture outside her apartment, which she has to leave after her new landlord gave her less than a month’s notice that her rent would go up by 26%, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in the Coral Way neighborhood of Miami. Guerra, who works in marketing while also pursuing a degree part-time, had already been spending nearly 50% of her monthly income on rent prior to the increase. Unable to afford a comparable apartment in the area as rents throughout the city have risen dramatically, Guerra is putting many of her belongings into storage and moving in with her boyfriend and his daughter for the time being. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

FILE – A New York City Police Department officer and a subway conductor look down the subway platform at the Grand Central subway station, in New York, on May 18, 2021. New York Mayor Eric Adams is announcing a plan to boost safety in the city’s sprawling subway network and try to stop homeless people from sleeping on trains or living in stations. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

🔴 Russia extends military drills in Belarus. .

🔴 Australia fully reopens borders to vaccinated travelers. .

🔴 Capitol fence to be reinstalled before Biden’s State of the Union address.

