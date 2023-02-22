February 22: Murdaugh’s surviving son takes stand. Ohio Gov. DeWine drinks water near derailment site.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

John Marvin Murdaugh and Buster Murdaugh talk in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Feb. 22, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Alex Murdaugh’s surviving son takes stand at murder trial

2. ‘Drink the water’: Gov. Mike DeWine on Ohio derailment concerns

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine/NewsNation

3. Arizona rancher accused of killing Mexican citizen has court date

This photo provided by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in Nogales, Arizona, shows rancher George Alan Kelly, 73, who is being held on $1 million bond in the fatal shooting last week of a man tentatively identified as a Mexican man on his property. Kelly faces a charge of first-degree murder. Authorities have not released a motive in the case and it was unknown if the men previously knew each other. (Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

4. Here’s how Section 230 could change internet free speech

FILE – Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

UPPER MIDWEST BRACES FOR BLIZZARD, NEARLY 2 FEET OF SNOW

The Weather Service said the blizzard will actually involve two rounds.

A map shows estimated snowfall totals from a major winter storm moving across the upper Midwest. (NewsNation)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 It’s Ash Wednesday, the start of the 40-day Lenten countdown to Easter.

🔴 Riley June Williams, who stole House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop computer during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, is sentenced for civil disorder and theft of government property.

🔴 The United Nations General Assembly considers a resolution to re-emphasize Ukraine’s “sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.”

