February 22: Murdaugh’s surviving son takes stand. Ohio Gov. DeWine drinks water near derailment site.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Feb. 22, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Alex Murdaugh’s surviving son takes stand at murder trial
2. ‘Drink the water’: Gov. Mike DeWine on Ohio derailment concerns
3. Arizona rancher accused of killing Mexican citizen has court date
4. Here’s how Section 230 could change internet free speech
📱 [Trending] this morning
UPPER MIDWEST BRACES FOR BLIZZARD, NEARLY 2 FEET OF SNOW
The Weather Service said the blizzard will actually involve two rounds.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 It’s Ash Wednesday, the start of the 40-day Lenten countdown to Easter.
🔴 Riley June Williams, who stole House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop computer during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, is sentenced for civil disorder and theft of government property.
🔴 The United Nations General Assembly considers a resolution to re-emphasize Ukraine’s “sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.”
