February 22: Russian troops move into Ukraine separatist areas. Smartphone insulin app approved.
☀ Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Now your phone can truly save your life.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Russia moves into breakaway regions in Ukraine.
🔴 U.S., NATO await Putin’s next move.
🔴 Global markets plunge after Putin order troops into Ukraine.
