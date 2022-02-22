February 22: Russian troops move into Ukraine separatist areas. Smartphone insulin app approved.

Food and Drug Administration building is shown Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Russian troops to ‘keep peace’ in Ukraine separatist areas

Ukrainian border guards stand at a checkpoint from territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists to the territory controlled by Ukrainian forces in Novotroitske, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. World leaders are making another diplomatic push in hopes of preventing a Russian invasion of Ukraine, even as heavy shelling continues in Ukraine’s east. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

2. Putin’s next move? NewsNation’s Leland Vittert weighs in

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a document recognizing the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Russia’s Putin has recognized the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, raising tensions with West. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

3. US slams Russian peacekeepers in Ukraine as ‘nonsense’

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks as United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, U.S. February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

4. Border Report Live: Symbiotic, conflict-ridden relationships among ‘sister’ border towns

An aerial picture taken on June 24, 2021 shows cars waiting to cross into the United States from Mexico on the Paso del Norte International Bridge over the Rio Grande at the US-Mexico border between El Paso and the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

FDA approves app to give doses of insulin

Now your phone can truly save your life.

Food and Drug Administration building is shown Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Russia moves into breakaway regions in Ukraine.

🔴 U.S., NATO await Putin’s next move.

🔴 Global markets plunge after Putin order troops into Ukraine.

