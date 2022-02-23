February 23: Biden announces new sanctions. 42 years since ‘Miracle on ice’ game

☀ Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Feb. 23 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Biden announces new sanctions on Russia amid Ukraine crisis
2. UN meets on Ukraine, investigates Russian ‘kill list’
3. Analysis: What’s next for Russian troops in Ukraine?
4. A Texas sheriff’s struggle to cover hundreds of miles of border
📱 [Trending] this morning
Miracle on ice: 42 years since 1980 Winter Olympics
For any American child of the ’70s, this is our all-time favorite Olympic moment.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Trump says Putin’s invasion plan was “genius.”
🔴 Winter storm pounds Midwest with heavy snow, bitter temps. Ice farther south.
🔴 Trucker convoy heads to D.C. from California.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.