February 23: Biden announces new sanctions. 42 years since ‘Miracle on ice’ game

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Feb. 23 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Biden announces new sanctions on Russia amid Ukraine crisis

US President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House about Russian military activity near Ukraine February 22, 2022, in Washington, DC. – The United States said Tuesday that Russia’s move into eastern Ukraine amounts to the “beginning of an invasion” and warned that “severe” sanctions would be announced shortly. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

2. UN meets on Ukraine, investigates Russian ‘kill list’

In this image provided by the United Nations, the U.N. Security Council meets for an emergency session on Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at the U.N. headquarters. (Evan Schneider/United Nations via AP)

3. Analysis: What’s next for Russian troops in Ukraine?

Ukrainian border guards stand at a checkpoint from territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists to the territory controlled by Ukrainian forces in Novotroitske, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. World leaders are making another diplomatic push in hopes of preventing a Russian invasion of Ukraine, even as heavy shelling continues in Ukraine’s east. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

4. A Texas sheriff’s struggle to cover hundreds of miles of border

Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson walks a Texas dirt road along the U.S.-Mexico border.

📱 [Trending] this morning

Miracle on ice: 42 years since 1980 Winter Olympics

For any American child of the ’70s, this is our all-time favorite Olympic moment.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Trump says Putin’s invasion plan was “genius.”

🔴 Winter storm pounds Midwest with heavy snow, bitter temps. Ice farther south.

🔴 Trucker convoy heads to D.C. from California.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com