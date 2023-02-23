February 23: Winter storm paralyzes Upper Midwest. East Palestine residents ‘just want the truth’

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

Rush hour traffic travels southbound on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis as a winter storm hit the Twin Cities Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A monster winter storm took aim at the Upper Midwest on Tuesday, threatening to bring blizzard conditions, bitterly cold temperatures and 2 feet of snow in a three-day onslaught that could affect more than 40 million Americans. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

Good morning! It’s Thursday Feb. 23, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. 1,500+ flights canceled as winter storm slams US

2. ‘They just want the truth’: Chemical expert in East Palestine

A tank car sits on a trailer as the cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed over a week ago continues in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

3. Police: Florida shootings leave 9-year-old, journalist dead

Orange County, Florida, Sheriff John Mina speaks to reporters at a news conference about a shooting that killed a journalist Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023,

4. Murder case against Arizona rancher has additional alleged victims

George Alan Kelly
Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly. (Credit: Ali Bradley)

📱 [Trending] this morning

PREGNANT FLORIDA INMATE SEEKS RELEASE, SAYS BABY DIDN’T COMMIT CRIME

“Time is of the essence. Delay can mean serious harm or death to unborn child,” the petition reads.

(File: Getty)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish its revised Gross Domestic Product data for the fourth quarter of 2022.

🔴 Singer R. Kelly is sentenced for sexual exploitation of children, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., material constituting/containing child pornography and coercion or enticement of a female.

🔴 Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg travels to East Palestine, Ohio, where a freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed Feb. 3.

