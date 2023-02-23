February 23: Winter storm paralyzes Upper Midwest. East Palestine residents ‘just want the truth’

Rush hour traffic travels southbound on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis as a winter storm hit the Twin Cities Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A monster winter storm took aim at the Upper Midwest on Tuesday, threatening to bring blizzard conditions, bitterly cold temperatures and 2 feet of snow in a three-day onslaught that could affect more than 40 million Americans. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

Good morning! It’s Thursday Feb. 23, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Rush hour traffic travels southbound on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis as a winter storm hit the Twin Cities Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A monster winter storm took aim at the Upper Midwest on Tuesday, threatening to bring blizzard conditions, bitterly cold temperatures and 2 feet of snow in a three-day onslaught that could affect more than 40 million Americans. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

A tank car sits on a trailer as the cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed over a week ago continues in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Orange County, Florida, Sheriff John Mina speaks to reporters at a news conference about a shooting that killed a journalist Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023,

Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly. (Credit: Ali Bradley)

📱 [Trending] this morning

“Time is of the essence. Delay can mean serious harm or death to unborn child,” the petition reads.

(File: Getty)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish its revised Gross Domestic Product data for the fourth quarter of 2022.

🔴 Singer R. Kelly is sentenced for sexual exploitation of children, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., material constituting/containing child pornography and coercion or enticement of a female.

🔴 Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg travels to East Palestine, Ohio, where a freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed Feb. 3.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.