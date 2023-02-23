February 23: Winter storm paralyzes Upper Midwest. East Palestine residents ‘just want the truth’

Good morning! It’s Thursday Feb. 23, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. 1,500+ flights canceled as winter storm slams US
2. ‘They just want the truth’: Chemical expert in East Palestine
3. Police: Florida shootings leave 9-year-old, journalist dead
4. Murder case against Arizona rancher has additional alleged victims
📱 [Trending] this morning
PREGNANT FLORIDA INMATE SEEKS RELEASE, SAYS BABY DIDN’T COMMIT CRIME
“Time is of the essence. Delay can mean serious harm or death to unborn child,” the petition reads.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish its revised Gross Domestic Product data for the fourth quarter of 2022.
🔴 Singer R. Kelly is sentenced for sexual exploitation of children, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., material constituting/containing child pornography and coercion or enticement of a female.
🔴 Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg travels to East Palestine, Ohio, where a freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed Feb. 3.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.