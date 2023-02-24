February 24: Murdaugh testifies on his own behalf. Ukraine marks one-year anniversary of Russian invasion.

Good morning! It’s Friday Feb. 24, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Murdaugh denies killing wife and son, says he lied to authorities
2. One year in, Ukraine still stands defiant but battered
3. Wisconsin town embraces role as haven for Ukraine refugees
4. From bomb shelter to Wisconsin: A Ukrainian family’s 1-year journey
📱 [Trending] this morning
UNDERCOVER VIDEOS SHOW BREADTH OF TRAFFICKING IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Since last month, San Diego law enforcement has been cracking down on trafficking rings, netting 48 arrests and rescuing 16 victims.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 On the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the leaders of the G7 industrialized nations will hold a virtual meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
🔴 The Hollywood Critics Association announces the winners of its sixth annual awards, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads the nominations with nine.
🔴 Actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, charged with involuntary manslaughter for a shooting on set of the movie “Rust,” make their initial court appearances.
