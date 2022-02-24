February 24: Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles, airstrikes. Biden promises ‘further consequences’

☀ Good morning! It’s Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Russia orders military operation in Ukraine
2. Here’s what Ukraine wants world to do as Russia attacks
3. ‘Cold War Two’: Retired Lt. Gen. on Russian invasion
4. Biden to unveil ‘further consequences’ over Russian attack
📱 [Trending] this morning
Questions about Russia-Ukraine conflict? Let us know and we’ll try to get answers
NewsNation has experts all across the spectrum to get answers to any questions you’ve got.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Ukrainians report downing multiple Russian military aircraft.
🔴 Russia launches more waves of missile attacks at targets across Ukraine.
🔴 Ukraine armed forces report at least 40 killed so far in fighting.
