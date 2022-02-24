February 24: Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles, airstrikes. Biden promises ‘further consequences’

Workers load the debris of a rocket onto a truck the aftermath of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

People look at the Brandenburg Gate after it was illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to show solidarity with the country during the tensions with Russia in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A Ukrainian serviceman stands at his position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

🔴 Ukrainians report downing multiple Russian military aircraft.

🔴 Russia launches more waves of missile attacks at targets across Ukraine.

🔴 Ukraine armed forces report at least 40 killed so far in fighting.

