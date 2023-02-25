February 25: Zelenskyy promises to fight for victory in war. Idaho house to be torn down.

People attend a vigil at the Trafalgar Square organised by the Ukrainian and US Embassy, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, in London, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Good morning! It’s Saturday Feb. 25, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, holds the flag of a military unit as an officer kisses it, during commemorative event on the occasion of the Russia Ukraine war one year anniversary in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Alex Murdaugh is cross-examined by prosecutor Creighton Waters after taking the stand during his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)

FILE – Bare spots are seen on Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day. University of Idaho officials said Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, the house will be demolished and that the owner of the home in Moscow offered to give the home to the university and the university accepted. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Activist Erin Brockovich speaks during a town hall meeting Feb. 24, 2023, at East Palestine High School concerning the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

📱 [Trending] this morning

New inflation numbers show that what Americans pay for goods and services increased by 4.7% over the past year.

Moody’s estimates the average American family is spending about $371 more a month due to inflationary pressures.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Finance ministers with the G20 group of powerful economic nations conclude their meeting in Bengaluru, India.

🔴 The NAACP hosts its 54th annual Image Awards, celebrating the achievements of people of color in the arts.

🔴 “Oracle of Omaha” Warren Buffett releases his highly anticipated annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders.

