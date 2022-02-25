February 26: The White House gets personal with its sanctions. And a Russian embassy receives a special visit.
Good morning! It’s Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
GETTING SOME GUY TO HUSTLE OVER TO THE EMBASSY TO EXPRESS HIS DISPLEASURE WITH POLICY IS ONE THING, BUT WHEN IT’S POPE FRANCIS, THAT’S ANOTHER THING ALTOGETHER.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Mary J. Blige is among the performers at the NAACP Image Awards on BET.
🔴 Hockey in its natural habitat: outdoors. The Preds host the Lightning at Nissan Stadium.
🔴 John Mulaney hosts and LCD Soundsystem is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.”
