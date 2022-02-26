February 27: Fighting intensifies as Russians approach Kyiv. And a protest that sets the bar a little higher.
Posted:
| Updated:
Good morning! It’s Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
TAVERNS AND LIQUOR STORES IN THE U.S. ARE FIRING A DIFFERENT KIND OF SHOT AS THEY APPLY A DIFFERENT SORT OF SANCTION AGAINST RUSSIA.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 “Killing Eve” with Sandra Oh returns for its fourth and final season on BBC America.
🔴 The Screen Actors Guild Awards provide a sneak peek at possible Academy Award acting winners.
🔴 The Conservative Political Action Conference straw poll results are announced in Orlando, Florida.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.