February 27: Fighting intensifies as Russians approach Kyiv. And a protest that sets the bar a little higher.

FILE – An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The Sidetrack, a gay bar on the north side of Chicago, July 29, 2013. The United States and Europe are slapping official sanctions on Russian banks and tech companies. But bars and liquor stores across America and Canada have found another way to punish Russia for invading Ukraine: They’re pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead. (AP Photo/Scott Eisen)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Ukrainian refugees walk along vehicles lining-up to cross the border from Ukraine into Moldova, at Mayaky-Udobne crossing border point near Mayaky-Udobne, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into neighboring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion. The number was going up fast as Ukrainians grabbed their belongings and rushed to escape from a deadly Russian onslaught. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Masks. (Credit: Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable meeting with CEOs of electric utilities in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

📱 [Trending] this morning

TAVERNS AND LIQUOR STORES IN THE U.S. ARE FIRING A DIFFERENT KIND OF SHOT AS THEY APPLY A DIFFERENT SORT OF SANCTION AGAINST RUSSIA.

FILE – An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The Sidetrack, a gay bar on the north side of Chicago, July 29, 2013. The United States and Europe are slapping official sanctions on Russian banks and tech companies. But bars and liquor stores across America and Canada have found another way to punish Russia for invading Ukraine: They’re pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead. (AP Photo/Scott Eisen)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 “Killing Eve” with Sandra Oh returns for its fourth and final season on BBC America.

🔴 The Screen Actors Guild Awards provide a sneak peek at possible Academy Award acting winners.

🔴 The Conservative Political Action Conference straw poll results are announced in Orlando, Florida.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.