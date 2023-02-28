February 28: Rail companies didn’t use safety program: Buttigieg. Murdaugh defense says there were two shooters.

EAST PALESTINE, OH – FEBRUARY 23: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg delivers remarks to the press as he visited the site of the Norfolk Southern train derailment on February 23, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio. On February 3rd, a Norfolk Southern Railways train carrying toxic chemicals derailed causing an environmental disaster. Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate after the area was placed under a state of emergency and temporary evacuation orders. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

EAST PALESTINE, OH – FEBRUARY 23: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg delivers remarks to the press as he visited the site of the Norfolk Southern train derailment on February 23, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio. On February 3rd, a Norfolk Southern Railways train carrying toxic chemicals derailed causing an environmental disaster. Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate after the area was placed under a state of emergency and temporary evacuation orders. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

Alex Murdaugh listens as his defense attorneys Phillip Barber, left, and Dick Harpootlian confer during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Jeff Blake/The State via AP, Pool)

FILE – Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, leaves after an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Nearly two months after four University of Idaho students were killed near campus — and two weeks after a suspect was arrested and charged with the crime — the picturesque school grounds are starting to feel a little closer to normal. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool, File)

FILE – A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios, on Nov. 28, 2018, in New York. Attorneys for the cable news giant argued in a counterclaim unsealed, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, that a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems over the network’s coverage of the 2020 presidential election is an assault on the First Amendment. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Kentucky’s state health department is warning attendees of a massive worship gathering that they may have been exposed to measles.

People from throughout the country flocked to Asbury University for a “revival” gathering. (Courtesy: WDKY)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Chicago mayoral election pits incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot against either other candidates. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff takes place April 4.

🔴 A court hearing is scheduled for former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, charged with money laundering, conspiracy and scheming to defraud for his role in the “We Build the Wall” scheme.

🔴 The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in the student debt relief program, specifically considering whether Biden’s loan forgiveness program exceeds the administration’s authority.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.