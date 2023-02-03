February 3: Chinese spy balloon raises tensions. Rideshare robbers make drivers’ job more dangerous.

Good morning! It’s Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Chinese spy balloon found hovering over US
2. Drivers lured into danger in brazen rideshare robberies
3. Hunter Biden’s lawyer says letters don’t mean laptop is his
4. DEA: Cartels greatest drug threat US has ever faced
MURDAUGH TRIAL: WITNESSES DETAIL ALLEGED FINANCIAL CRIMES
The firm’s Chief Financial Officer Jeanne Seckinger bluntly outlined evidence the firm found of Murdaugh’s alleged scheme dating back to 2011.
🔴 The U.S. Labor Department will release unemployment numbers for January (the unemployment rate in December was 3.5%).
🔴 The MusiCares Persons of the Year award will be presented to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy at the annual MusiCares Gala Tribute dinner.
🔴 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver remarks at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting.
