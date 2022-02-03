February 3: Winter storm slams much of US. Bill Murray’s best movie originally had different ending.

A movie screen at a drive-in movie theater in Las Vegas advertises a showing of “Groundhog Day” in 2021. The film’s screenwriter has said the movie originally had a twist ending that didn’t end up in the finished film. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A person walks on Beacon Street in heavy snow, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

A Syrian man rides his motorcycle along damaged shops after an operation by the U.S. military in the Syrian village of Atmeh in Idlib province, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. U.S. special forces carried out what the Pentagon said was a successful, large-scale counterterrorism raid in northwestern Syria early Thursday. Local residents and activists said civilians were also among the dead. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

Memphis police are searching for missing baby Kennedy Hoyle after finding her mother shot to death in a car (Image: Memphis Police Department)

Backpacks are among student belongings scattered outside the South Education Center in Richfield, Minnesota on Tuesday, Feb. 1. (Credit: Rebecca Brannon)

Can you imagine reliving ANY day of your life over and over?

🔴 Rudy Giuliani revealed as surprise “The Masked Singer” contestant; judges walk off in protest.

🔴 Winter storm slams through three U.S. time zones.

🔴 GoFundMe freezes Canadian “Freedom Convoy” account after it raises $8 million.

