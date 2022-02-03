February 3: Winter storm slams much of US. Bill Murray’s best movie originally had different ending.

Good morning! It’s Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US
2. US forces launch raid in Syria, civilians also reported dead
3. Father charged with murder; newborn daughter still missing
4. Students arrested after fatal Minnesota school shooting
📱 [Trending] this morning
The original draft of ‘Groundhog Day’ had a shocking twist ending
Can you imagine reliving ANY day of your life over and over?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Rudy Giuliani revealed as surprise “The Masked Singer” contestant; judges walk off in protest.
🔴 Winter storm slams through three U.S. time zones.
🔴 GoFundMe freezes Canadian “Freedom Convoy” account after it raises $8 million.
