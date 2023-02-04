February 4: A Chinese balloon soars across the United States. There’s a new vaccine for opioids.

A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of harm for people on the ground, officials said Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)

FILE – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, attends a meeting in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali Saturday, July 9, 2022. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a planned high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China as the Biden administration weighs a broader response to the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese balloon flying over sensitive sites in the western United States, a U.S. official said Friday.(Stefani Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP, File)

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

Defense attorney Jim Griffin, Alex Murdaugh and Dick Harpootlian listen to Creighton Waters in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux speaks Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, about new developments in the investigation of a mass shooting that occurred January 16, in Goshen, Calif. Two weeks after shooters brazenly killed a teen mother, her 10-month-old baby and four other members of her household, the suspects remain at-large. Authorities on Monday provided no motive for the attack in a central California farming community. (Ron Holman/The Times-Delta via AP)

Suspicious events happening at the Dallas Zoo have left some questioning whether the incidents are connected.

This photo provided by the Dallas Zoo shows an emperor tamarin that lives at the zoo. Two monkeys were taken from the Dallas Zoo on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, police said, the latest in a string of odd incidents at the attraction being investigated. The emperor tamarin in this photo is not one of the two monkeys involved in the incident. (Dallas Zoo via AP)

🔴 The 2023 “Super Bowl Experience” kicks off at the Phoenix Convention Center in Arizona.

🔴 The Supremes and Nirvana are among the musicians receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards at a Grammy Special Merit ceremony.

🔴 Gold Meets Golden, an annual charity brunch, brings together Hollywood entertainers and professional athletes to generate support for sports-related causes.

