February 5: Minneapolis pauses no-knock warrants in wake of Amir Locke shooting and a dramatic rescue by a Colorado deputy.

A sheriff’s deputy is being praised for smashing the windows of a burning SUV and rescuing a frightened dog in a neighborhood south of Denver. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

In this image taken from Minneapolis Police Department body camera video and released by the city of Minneapolis, 22-year-old Amir Locke wrapped in a blanket on a couch holding a gun moments before he was fatally shot by Minneapolis police as they were executing a search warrant in a homicide investigation on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Minneapolis. Authorities have not said if Locke was connected to the homicide investigation or named in the warrant. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP)

This image from a video released by the Department of Defense shows the explosion, behind he two U.S. Marines in the foreground, by a suicide bomber at Abbey Gate outside Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26, 2021, in Kabul Afghanistan. The military investigation into the deadly attack during the Afghanistan evacuation has concluded that a suicide bomber, carrying 20 pounds of explosives packed with ball bearings, acted alone, and that the deaths of more than 170 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members were not preventable. (Department of Defense via AP)

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks about educational freedom at Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, Va., Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

TOPSHOT – Residents help a pickup driver get out of ice on the road in Round Rock, Texas, on February 17, 2021, after a winter storm. – Millions of people were still without power on Wednesday in Texas, the oil and gas capital of the United States, and facing water shortages as an unusual winter storm pummeled the southeastern part of country. (Photo by Suzanne CORDEIRO / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Suzanne CORDEIRO has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [2021] instead of [2020]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

