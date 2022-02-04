February 5: Minneapolis pauses no-knock warrants in wake of Amir Locke shooting and a dramatic rescue by a Colorado deputy.
Posted:
| Updated:
Good morning! It’s Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
A LAWMAN’S DOGGED EFFORTS RESULT IN THE RESCUE OF AN ENDANGERED CANINE.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Claressa Shields battles Ema Kozin in the U.K. for the middleweight boxing championship.
🔴 The Senior Bowl spotlights the best in college football, in Mobile, Alabama.
🔴 Jennifer Garner collects the Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year Award at Harvard University.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.