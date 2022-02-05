February 6: The US reaches a tragic pandemic threshold. And in the dead of winter, joyous signs of life.

 ☀ Good morning! It’s Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Grim milestone: COVID-19 death toll tops 900,000 in US

FILE – In this June 10, 2020, file photo, an ambulance is parked at Arizona General Hospital in Laveen, Ariz. Arizona is continuing to see slight downward trends with coronavirus hospitalizations as officials find more related deaths. Arizona is committing millions of dollars and asking the federal government for extra help as hospitals face a growing strain from rising COVID-19 caseloads and warn they are nearing their limits. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

2. US officials say Russia at 70% of forces needed for invasion

In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, Russian and Belarusian tanks and military helicopters attend a joint military drills at Brestsky firing range, Belarus. Russian and Belarus troops held joint combat training at firing ranges in Belarus Wednesday as tensions remain high under the looming threat of war with Ukraine. The drills involved motorized rifle, artillery and anti-tank missile units, as well tanks’ and armoured personnel carriers’ crews. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

3. Protesters gather in Minneapolis in wake of police shooting of Amir Locke.

Amir Locke (Courtesy: Ben Crump)

4. Trump’s GOP: Party further tightens tie to former president

Ronna McDaniel, the GOP chairwoman, speaks during the Republican National Committee winter meeting Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Republican Party officials voted to punish GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their roles on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection and advanced a rule change that would prohibit candidates from participating in debates organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

📱 [Trending] this morning

TAKING THE NECESSARY STEPS TO SPREAD JOY AND WONDER AMID A WINTER’S GLOOM

GURDEEP PANDHER HAS NO DANCE PARTNER IN THE YUKON. BUT HE DOES NOT DANCE ALONE.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 A Platinum Jubilee marks the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension to the throne.

🔴 The NASCAR 2022 season kicks off with the Busch Light Clash at The LA Memorial Coliseum.

🔴 Tom Brady’s early encounter with Charles Woodson is the basis for ESPN’s doc “The Tuck Rule.”

We'll bring you LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

