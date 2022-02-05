February 6: The US reaches a tragic pandemic threshold. And in the dead of winter, joyous signs of life.
Posted:
| Updated:
☀ Good morning! It’s Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
GURDEEP PANDHER HAS NO DANCE PARTNER IN THE YUKON. BUT HE DOES NOT DANCE ALONE.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 A Platinum Jubilee marks the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension to the throne.
🔴 The NASCAR 2022 season kicks off with the Busch Light Clash at The LA Memorial Coliseum.
🔴 Tom Brady’s early encounter with Charles Woodson is the basis for ESPN’s doc “The Tuck Rule.”
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.