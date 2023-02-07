February 7: Cartels arrive in Big Sky Country. Biden preps for State of the Union address.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Feb. 7, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Mexican drug cartels arrive in Big Sky Country

Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana, Chris Cuomo reports.

2. State of the Union: Biden to speak before Congress

FILE – President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP, File)

3. Seven ways China spies on the US

In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area, with an airplane and its contrail seen below it. The United States says it is a Chinese spy balloon moving east over America at an altitude of about 60,000 feet, but China insists the balloon is just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds and has only limited “self-steering” capabilities. (Brian Branch via AP)

4. Alex Murdaugh murder jury to hear financial crimes evidence

Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh, right, sits with defense attorney Jim Griffin during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Sam Wolfe/The State via AP, Pool)

LUCKY PLAYER IN WASHINGTON WINS $747 MILLION POWERBALL PRIZE

The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07.

The display panel advertising the tickets for the Monday Powerball drawing with an annuity value of at least $1.9 billion, are shown at a convenience store, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

🔴 President Joe Biden delivers his 2023 State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.

🔴 WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will offer an overview of the situation in Turkey and Syria after Monday’s earthquake, which killed at least 3,500 people.

🔴 The House of Representatives Financial Services Committee holds a hearing on ‘combating the economic threat from China.’

