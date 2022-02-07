February 7: Ukraine invasion could come ‘any day.’ What Valentine candy is tops in your state?

☀ Good morning! It’s Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come ‘any day’
2. Thousands in Memphis still without power after ice storm
3. Austin under boil notice that could last a few days
4. Ottawa under state of emergency over COVID-19 protests
📱 [Trending] this morning
Here’s each state’s favorite Valentine’s Day candy, according to online sales
Note: If your state likes the chalky conversation hearts, you have the option to disregard that.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Jamaican bobsledder loses qualifying appeal.
🔴 Congress wants to talk to Ivanka Trump about Jan. 6.
🔴 Geologists “closely monitoring” rising magma in Oregon’s Three Sisters region.
