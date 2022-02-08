February 8: Biden tells Americans to leave Ukraine. Scammers prey on lovelorn online.

☀ Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
It’s the busy time of year for those looking to make a fast buck off people looking for love.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Tom Brady already dropping hints about coming out of retirement.
🔴 Pope to deliver message against human trafficking.
🔴 Oscar nominations announced this morning.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.