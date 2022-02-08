February 8: Biden tells Americans to leave Ukraine. Scammers prey on lovelorn online.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Biden: ‘It would be wise’ for Americans to leave Ukraine

President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

2. California, other states easing COVID restrictions

A medical assistant works at a drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic in Washington amid the wave of cases brought on by the omicron variant, classified by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as a Variant of Concern. What do the department’s other classifications mean? (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

3. Coast Guard searches for migrant boats off Florida coast

This image made available by the the U.S. Coast Guard shows Cuban migrants on a sinking vessel spotted on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, about 40 miles off Key Largo, Fla. “They didn’t have lifejackets or safety equipment,” said Capt. Shawn Koch, commanding officer of Air Station Miami. “If the air crew hadn’t found them on the patrol, these people would not have survived the night.” The migrants were repatriated to Cuba, the Coast Guard said. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

4. Gas prices hit highest level since 2014 – what’s behind the latest spike

High gas prices are posted at a full service gas station in Beverly Hills, Calif., Nov. 7, 2021. Oil prices, which have a big impact on the price of gasoline and home heating oils, have been on an up-and-down ride since the fall. And while oil prices are usually pretty volatile, the constantly change nature of the coronavirus pandemic has made predicting the ups and downs even harder. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

📱 [Trending] this morning

‘Tinder Swindler’ highlights dating app crime

It’s the busy time of year for those looking to make a fast buck off people looking for love.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Tom Brady already dropping hints about coming out of retirement.

🔴 Pope to deliver message against human trafficking.

🔴 Oscar nominations announced this morning.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com