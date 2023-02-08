February 8: State of the Union report card: police reform, lower inflation. Quake deaths top 11,000, infant rescued.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Feb. 8, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. SOTU Report Card: Biden talks lower inflation, police reform
2. Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000
3. Pentagon: China won’t take call from US defense on downed balloon
4. Memphis police officer texted picture of Tyre Nichols following beating
LEBRON JAMES CAPTURES NBA ALL-TIME SCORING TITLE
A Memphis police officer has admitted to using his personal cellphone to send out a picture of Tyre Nichols after he was brutally beaten and arrested Jan. 7, according to The New York Times.
🔴 The 38th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, opening today, features the world premiere of several highly anticipated movies.
🔴 Earnings season continues, with Fox Corp. and Disney announcing their quarterly results.
🔴 Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi is arraigned for allegedly making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 in 1988.
